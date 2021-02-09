Syverson Strege & Co Acquires New Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

