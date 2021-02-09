Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $276.48 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $280.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

