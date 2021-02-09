Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $125.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,014 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Synaptics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.