Swerve Price Up 65.6% Over Last Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002852 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded up 65.6% against the US dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $13.96 million and $13.03 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00178444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059292 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00062166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00193403 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,012,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,557,189 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

