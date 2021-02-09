Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

