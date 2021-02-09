SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ENDP opened at $9.11 on Monday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

