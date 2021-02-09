SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

