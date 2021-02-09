Susquehanna Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $72.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.42.

HUBG stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $61.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

