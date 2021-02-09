SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) vs. Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Critical Analysis

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Special Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Special Opportunities Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Special Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Special Opportunities Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SuRo Capital and Special Opportunities Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Special Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Special Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Special Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 1,249.39% -6.27% -3.94% Special Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and Special Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.50 million 198.34 $23.95 million N/A N/A Special Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Special Opportunities Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Special Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. The fund was previously known as Insured Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. was formed on February 18, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

