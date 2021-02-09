Surmodics’ (SRDX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.38, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Surmodics Company Profile
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.
