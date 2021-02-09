Surmodics’ (SRDX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.38, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

