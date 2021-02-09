Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.45.

Get Supply Network alerts:

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, and supply management. Supply Network Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Pemulwuy, Australia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.