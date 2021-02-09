Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.45.
Supply Network Company Profile
