Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.52

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 13360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Several research firms recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 266,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

