SuperCoin Price Hits $0.0019 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $98,684.88 and $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,087,756 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

