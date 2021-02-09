Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,161,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 5,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 282,806 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Zendesk by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after acquiring an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 250,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

ZEN opened at $155.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $122,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,096.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,807 shares of company stock worth $14,427,213. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

