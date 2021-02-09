Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 536 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

