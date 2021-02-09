Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 68.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 503,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 119,966 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.