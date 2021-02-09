Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $83,660.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

