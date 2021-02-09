Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.26 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 25,386.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in NetApp by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 642,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 493,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after buying an additional 430,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,099,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. TheStreet raised NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

