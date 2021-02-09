Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys Shares of 2,800 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after acquiring an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,475,000 after purchasing an additional 108,309 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, 140166 lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $318.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.18. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.