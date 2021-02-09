Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $95.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43.

