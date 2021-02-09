Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 0.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average is $142.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

