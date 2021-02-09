Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,650,000 after buying an additional 200,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,267,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,110,000 after buying an additional 188,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

