Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 124,181 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

