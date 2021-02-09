Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 477 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $103.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

