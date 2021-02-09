Strs Ohio Makes New $710,000 Investment in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

