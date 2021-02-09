Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 115.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

