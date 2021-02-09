Strs Ohio Has $685,000 Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 739,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 272,873 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 379,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 364,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of KE stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $25.11.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.