Strs Ohio Buys 2,200 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Civista Bancshares worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIVB opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $301.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

