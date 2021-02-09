Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 21,200 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vericel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vericel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

VCEL opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,966,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $49.78.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

