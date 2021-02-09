Strs Ohio Acquires 3,200 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of The York Water worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in The York Water by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The York Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 125.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The York Water by 7.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

YORW opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

