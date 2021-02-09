StrongHands (SHND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,868.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $2,868.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 102.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,345,597,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,932,403,067 tokens. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

