StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 107 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $190.64. The stock has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a PE ratio of -119.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.