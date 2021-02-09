Streamr Price Tops $0.0772 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $55.09 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.19 or 0.01047066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.87 or 0.05572612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00024480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00031084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040492 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,645,313 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

