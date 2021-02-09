Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $83,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.65.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

