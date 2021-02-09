Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,391 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $318.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.18. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.