Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $400,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

Shares of PANW opened at $385.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $390.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of -124.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,656 shares of company stock worth $67,693,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

