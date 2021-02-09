Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $153,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.