StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $65.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

SNEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. FIL Ltd lifted its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

