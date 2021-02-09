StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ SNEX opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $65.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.
SNEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. FIL Ltd lifted its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
