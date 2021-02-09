Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $60.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BALY. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Insiders have sold 234,804 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,218 in the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,542,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.