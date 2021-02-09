Stewart Information Services (STC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STC opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

