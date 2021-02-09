StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

STEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. Equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $266,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

