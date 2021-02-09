Steem Price Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $97.14 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,834.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.23 or 0.01083036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.08 or 0.00491260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002368 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004836 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 402,652,063 coins and its circulating supply is 385,677,969 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.