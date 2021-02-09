State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 33,630 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,630 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $164,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.27. The company had a trading volume of 144,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $282.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.93. The company has a market cap of $330.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

