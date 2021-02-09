State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Booking worth $57,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $18.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,081.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,893. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,913.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

