State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $67.40 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,015 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $67,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,606 shares of company stock valued at $25,084,113. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 755,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,615,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.