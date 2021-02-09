State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,161 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $127,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 336,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 271,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

PFE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 312,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,988,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

