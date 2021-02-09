State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average of $120.37. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

