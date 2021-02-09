State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 14,500 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NLOK stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

