State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.