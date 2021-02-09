State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,625 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 97,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $168.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $169.77.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.